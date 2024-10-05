Raiders Will Not Have Adams to Counter Star Broncos CB
When the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Denver Broncos tomorrow afternoon, we will not get to see one of the best games within the game.
As receiver Davante Adams’ future with the Silver and Black hangs in the balance, he will miss this game with a hamstring injury. It is the second straight game he will not suit up.
Without that star offensive presence, the Raiders do not have a counter for the Broncos' star cornerback Patrick Surtain II.
When these two teams face off, one of the most exciting elements to watch has always been this match-up between two of the best players in the league at their respective positions.
Now, the Raiders are left at a disadvantage without Adams to take on Surtain.
Adams has gotten the best of Surtain occasionally, while Surtain has done a nice job of slowing down Adams in other games. It is often a heavyweight fight.
What will the Raiders figure out? How will they counter Surtain?
This season, Surtain has 11 total tackles and two passes defended. He has not tacked on an interception yet.
According to Pro Football Focus, Surtain has been targeted 11 times and has allowed eight completions, but he has only allowed 87 yards and has not allowed a touchdown. If quarterbacks complete passes against Surtain, they are only for a few yards.
Gardner Minshew II and the Raiders’ passing game has been good but not great this season. The Broncos’ secondary, led by Surtain, is one of the most improved units in the NFL.
Minshew obviously must throw it to the opposite side that Surtain is on. The best course of action for Minshew and the Raiders’ offense is to keep the ball away from him and not allow him to make plays on it.
Jakobi Meyers will likely line up against Surtain. They should take the short passes Surtain will allow and seek explosive plays elsewhere. Brock Bowers, anyone?
Speaking of Bowers, he should have his fingerprints all over this game. He has not been as impactful in the last two weeks as in the first two. Minshew’s wide receivers may not always be open, but Bowers likely will.
There will not be the fireworks we usually see with Adams out of the game, but the Raiders should not give up. There are ways to attack this Broncos’ defense, and Coach Antonio Pierce must find them.
