Raiders Working to Form Bonds at Critical Point in the Offseason
It won't be long until the Las Vegas Raiders are suiting up for training camp, but before that heppens, the club needs to have an established chemistry.
That mission is very important to Raiders coach Antonio Pierce, who is looking to form bonds all over the facility. While there are some staples within the organization who have been with the Silver and Black for a number of seasons, there are also many new faces in the building.
"I think we've done a good job of really taking the time and getting to know each other in this building," Pierce told reporters on Thursday. "And I'm not talking about just the first floor. I'm talking about the second floor, the third floor. We've done a lot of things with team bonding. The guys have done a great job of doing things outside the building with one another, and then, when we're on the grass, we've competed and done a good job of taking care of one another."
One of the team bonding activities the Raiders did was play some basketball over at the Las Vegas Aces' practice facility.
"That was interesting to see," Pierce said. "Good athletes, right? We've got the one-percenters of the world playing for the Las Vegas Raiders, but when they go over there and they put on their basketball shoes, some of them need to stick to their day job. Keep their cleats on. All right? But it was good to see. we had a skills challenge, we had a 3-point contest, a knock-out challenge, another shooting competition, and then, we played some three-on-three and then, saw the real hoopers. We got some real hoopers on this team, and we got some guys that they can't hoop. We got a lot of guys that -- Dave and Buster's probably needs, they need to see Dave and Buster's soon.
"But it was cool to really see these guys compete, get to know one another, mix up the teams, offense, defense, special teams, put all those guys together and just let them go at it with one another."
Building that chemistry is critical right now. Once the team takes the field for training camp next month, there won't be much time for meet-and-greets. That's when the real business will start.
