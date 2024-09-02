Raiders Working to Get Newly Signed Players Up to Speed
The Las Vegas Raiders have been eager to return to football since ending last season on a high note. Coach Antonio Pierce is entering his first entire season as a head coach in the National Football League, and the Raiders have used most of the offseason to improve the roster and coaching staff, hoping to have a better season than last season.
Pierce and General Manager Tom Telesco have done an admirable job revamping the team’s roster, which was heavily flawed over the last couple of seasons under Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler. While no NFL roster is perfect, the Raiders’ roster had plenty of holes heading into this offseason.
Telesco immediately improved the team’s roster upon accepting the general manager position with the Raiders. He and Pierce again tweaked the roster on cut-down day, adding and removing players to start the season with the best roster possible while giving them a strong practice squad.
The Raiders have made numerous roster additions over the last few days. Pierce said the next few days before the team’s first game of the season will be used to get the new players up to speed on how the Raiders do things. He noted that every roster he and Telesco have made has a purpose.
"Yeah, I think that's all still to be seen and watched,” Pierce said. “I guess in practice, it'll be a good opportunity to go out there and see them. It'll be dialed back a little bit, but more importantly, we got to get them up to speed with just our scheme [and] how we do things here as a Raider.
“But they have skill sets that obviously, when you make claims, you see something, right? I don't think we made claims to put guys on the bench. So, obviously, we see something where they can help us. When is it? Is it immediate future, is it Week 1, Week 4, I don't know. We're not going to rush them out there and do it because it's going to look bad on us and them. But I think it's more important just to get them up to speed of how we do things."
