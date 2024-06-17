Raiders WR Davante Adams Analyzes the Offense's Potential
Between the ongoing competition for the team’s starting quarterback position, a new offensive coordinator, and a new offensive scheme, much will be made about the Las Vegas Raiders' offense this offseason.
While the Raiders added multiple players to the offensive line and have numerous new position coaches on the offense, Las Vegas will undoubtedly be led offensively by All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. The veteran wide receiver said he’s not a fan of the word "potential" but believes the team has the weapons to be competitive this season.
"I mean, you stop talking about potential when you’re like 10 years old, so at the end of the day, it don't really matter how good we can be,” Adams said. “I definitely wouldn't want to put any expectations on anybody, but it's no secret we got some dangerous weapons on the team as a whole, not to mention offense. So, guys stay at it and keep learning and keep getting better and pushing each other, it's a lot of competition right now. So, that's what's going to make everybody better. And then, I guess we'll see what that potential is."
Adding Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy is expected to benefit a Raiders offense that struggled with creative playcalling greatly. At times last season, the offensive playcalling for the Raiders was a significant part of the unit’s struggles. The Raiders are expected to have the standard learning curve that comes with learning a new offense but still plan to be better than they were a season ago.
While the Raiders’s offensive roster was certainly flawed last season, they also lost multiple games because of poor playcalling. Las Vegas has retooled the offensive roster and brought in a competent play-caller in Getsy. Adams, who played under Getsy while both were with the Green Bay Packers, enjoys the creativity and possibilities of Gesty’s offense.
"I don't know if it's any one thing, but just the timing,” Adams said. “A lot of things kind of go together, so it's going to keep some defenses honest. Different ways we may motion, one way and do something, and then do something completely different, have a double move off of it or whatever the case may be. But I could answer that question a little bit better going into the scheme, but obviously, you guys don't get that."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.