Raiders WR Davante Adams Discusses Offense's Early Growing Pains
The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a season where their defense will almost certainly lead them, as Las Vegas returns every starter from last season except one.
The only player not on the team last season was former Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins. The addition of Wilkins has already paid off for the Raiders and will continue to do so throughout the season. Wilkins joining what was already expected to be one of the best defenses in the league has vastly improved an already talented defense.
Conversely, the Raiders' offense has had multiple new additions, including its offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy, and numerous new players along the offensive line. The Raiders have had many more changes on offense than defense, which has led to the Raiders’ defense having a bit more success than the offense so far in practices this offseason.
Raiders All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams said he is far from frustrated with the offense’s struggles this early in the offseason.
"The frustration comes in mid-season when we haven't made the progress that we need,” Adams said on Wednesday. “At this point, you're not a very mature or experienced football player if you're getting frustrated in mandatory minicamp.”
Adams, who is always careful with his words, noted that he rarely gets frustrated with teammates when things aren’t going well. He said his frustrations usually grow from not having the opportunity to uphold the standard he has set for himself throughout his career.
“Obviously, I get frustrated at every play if it doesn't work, like to a certain degree, but it's not frustration where you're losing hope in your teammates or yourself or the potential of what you can do as a team," Adams said. "It's more like I have a standard. Definitely, everybody in this circle knows that I have a very high standard for myself, so if I run a go route and the ball is overthrown, I'm going to be probably cussing on the sideline for a second.
“Just more upset that I didn't get to complete that because a lot of what goes into me being as confident as I am on Sundays is having made that play 100 times and knowing what that feels like. So, then in the game, people come up and say, it just looks so easy,” Adams said.
The All-Pro wide receiver noted how much effort he puts into practice and how it translates to game days. He says he is confident he and the offense will eventually figure things out, as it is still very early in the offseason. Adams believes it is essential to have realistic expectations.
“I don't have to elevate for the game,” Adams said. “I come into practice with the same mentality and same intensity that I would have in a game. So, yeah, we just got to keep working and definitely not getting frustrated to the point where I'm thinking it's not going to work out. But we're going to keep our standard. You got to have realistic expectations at this point, but always keep your standard where it's supposed to be."
