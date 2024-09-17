Raiders WR Davante Adams Does Not Care About the Outside Noise
The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 2 contest against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday was a tale of two halves.
For the Raiders' offense, it continued to struggle running the ball or protect quarterback Gardner Minshew II. A lot of short passes going nowhere, which in turn, kept the Raiders' defense working. And the unit accepted the challenge, which ultimately kept the offense in the game.
The offense finally took advantage in the second half of Sunday's game.
Every Raider played a huge part in the comeback victory on Sunday. The big gains came from rookie tight end Brock Bowers and star receiver Davante Adams. Bowers had nine catches for 98 yards while Adams brought in 10 catches for 110 yards and a game-tying touchdown late in the fourth.
After last week, there was a lot of talk about the Raiders' offense and how they are wasting Adams. And that this offense is going nowhere. This Raiders team heard all the noise and used it as bulletin material but stayed within themselves, working hard all week to fix the issues and play Raider football.
"It didn't start how we designed it to be, but once we got our groove a little bit, and I would say especially in the second half, started getting in a row and making some consistent plays," Adams said after the win.
After a lackluster Week 1 and first half of Sunday's game, the offense was finally able to click.
"Was not pretty all game long but we found a way to pull it out," Adams said. "We got in here, and we just got tired. You know, I spoke up to the team, and a few other guys talked to me. But just tired of having these games where we are putting so much pressure on the defense, so just talk to one another. Not rowdy but had to speak up a little bit and use some voices, just to get guys going.
" ... I think it means a lot in this locker room. For us to dig deep after not starting the way we wanted in the first game. ... It does not need to mean anything else to anybody outside here. We do not care about that."
