Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers and the Offense Working Through the Growing Pains
The Las Vegas Raiders are installing a new offense as Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy aims to spice up what was a stagnant offense last season. As Getsy and the Raiders offense continue to put the pieces together, veteran wide receiver
Jakobi Meyers said he and the offense are still learning the ins and outs of Getsy’s offense.
“I'm still trying to get used to it, trying to figure out where I'm supposed to be and when I'm supposed to be there, but that's probably a question to ask me in about a month or so,” Meyers said. “Same thing with Aidan [O'Connell], man. The more work he puts in, the better he gets at it. He’s getting used to doing his job and what it feels like to be here, and I can say that, too. The game is slowing down, but he is attacking it head-on for sure.”
Meyers returns this season looking forward to improving his game and helping the offense improve through productive practices. The veteran receiver was not far from reaching 1,000 yards and was less than 60 yards away from a career-high in receiving yards last season. Meyers finished the season with over 800 yards, and he missed a game last season.
He also plays with arguably the best wide receiver in the National Football League, Davante Adams, which undoubtedly takes away from his numbers. For him to nearly reach 1,000 yards last season while missing a game and while Adams finished the season with almost 70 more targets than Meyers last season speaks to the value he brings to the Raiders’ offense.
However, Meyers said he is not worried about reaching the 1,000-yard mark.
"I feel like [practice is] something I enjoy,” Meyers said. “It should be hard. It should be different. If it wasn't, everybody would do it. That's how you separate yourself, so I'm enjoying it. I’m just out here feeding my family and doing what I love to do.
“So, if 1,000 yards come, it’s going to come. If it don’t, I’ll be back next year, hopefully. I love the boys, man. I love them. I love playing with them, and everything about being in that room and on that unit it’s been great. So, hopefully, it shows on the field this year.”
