Raiders' WR Meyers Joins Elite Company
The Las Vegas Raiders appeared to be incredibly short on weapons after trading away Davante Adams in October, and to be frank, they really are.
Outside of explosive rookie tight end Brock Bowers, the Raiders don't have any Pro Bowl-caliber players on the offensive side of the ball.
That doesn't mean Las Vegas is completely bereft of offensive talent, however.
For example, the Raiders still have wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who has established himself as one of the most underrated players in all of football.
What makes Meyers incredibly unique is that he went undrafted before landing with the New England Patriots back in 2019.
Meyers signed with Las Vegas in free agency ahead of 2023, and since doing so, he has become one of the Raiders' most consistent pieces on either side of the ball.
He has also joined some fairly elusive company, becoming one of just five undrafted players in NFL history to post 700 receiving yards in five of their first six seasons, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic.
The other four? Antonio Gates, Drew Pearson, Gary Clark and Rob Moore.
All four of those players were Pro Bowlers during their NFL careers, and Pearson is a Hall of Famer. Gates may get into Canton one day, as well.
Meyers has yet to make a Pro Bowl and doesn't seem to be Hall of Fame bound, but it's a testament to just how impressive the 28-year-old has been throughout his professional tenure.
In 11 games this season, Meyers has caught 66 passes for 743 yards and a couple of touchdowns. With four games remaining, he will likely set a career high for receiving yards.
Meyers' previous high came in 2021, when he recorded 866 yards for the Patriots.
Last year, the North Carolina State product hauled in 71 receptions for 807 yards and eight scores during his debut campaign with the Raiders.
There is no question that Las Vegas needs to add another receiver heading into the offseason, but it can feel very comfortable in knowing that Meyers is under contract for one more year.
We'll see if the Raiders try to get him some help in March.
