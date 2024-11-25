Raiders WR Shined in Loss to Broncos
The Las Vegas Raiders were unable to get the job done against the Denver Broncos in Week 12. The loss extends the Raiders losing streak to seven games in a season full of ups and way more downs. In the game against the Broncos, Jakobi Meyers shined for the Raiders offense.
Meyers went into the game against the Broncos with a small amount of production against the Miami Dolphins in Week 11. Against the Dolphins, Meyers only put up four receptions that went for 28 yards. Meyers though made sure he improved his game against the Broncos.
Meyers ended his game with ten receptions and 121 receiving yards. It is the second time this season that Meyers was able to put up 100+ receiving yards, and each of his 100+ receiving yard games resulted in Raider losses.
The veteran wide receiver has been a key piece for the Raiders all season amidst a season that has not gone their way. Meyers on the season, including the numbers he put up against the Broncos has been very impressive.
Meyers has 43 receptions from 60 targets, resulting in 458 receiving yards. While he hasn't been targeted much this season, he has made all of the attempts count. Meyers averages 10.7 yards per reception, which can only mean good things for the offense.
Meyers and rookie Brock Bowers have been the stars on the offense for the Raiders this season. The two have combined for 1,164 receiving yards in 113 combined completions. Of the team's 2,312 total receiving yards, 50.3% have been totaled by Meyers and Bowers.
On the season, Meyers has averaged 57.3 receptions on average per game, and of his 458 receiving yards, Meyers' longest reception has been 33 yards. The numbers do not jump off the page when looking at Meyers's offensive numbers, but he has proved he can be and is a vital part of any team.
Meyers will remain under contract for the next season with the Raiders unless the team decides to move on from his services in the offseason. At only 28 years old, Meyers still looks like he has a lot to prove to others and himself.
