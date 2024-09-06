Raiders' WRs Could Have a Big Day vs. Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders are gearing up for their first game of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Raiders beat the Chargers in a blowout the last time these teams played. Las Vegas scored 63 points, which led to Brandon Staley’s firing.
The Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh as their head coach, fresh off a national championship with the Michigan Wolverines. Harbaugh has work to do with this Chargers roster before they are contenders again.
The Raiders and Chargers are two franchises headed in different directions. That could lead to a convincing Raiders victory.
Because of this, the Raiders’ offense, especially through the air, could have a big day against the rebuilding Chargers.
After a competition with Aidan O'Connell this offseason, the Raiders are going with Gardner Minshew II as their starting quarterback. Minshew is more likely than O’Connell to push the ball down the field, so his insertion into the starting lineup could mean more offensive aggression.
While O’Connell was aggressive downfield the last time the Raiders and Chargers played, he did not do it consistently enough before or after that. O’Connell was more focused on taking care of the football throughout the offseason, while Minshew was taking more chances.
The Chargers have a good secondary, but they do not have a great secondary. Los Angeles has talented pieces, but they are beatable. New offensive coordinator Luke Getsy must take advantage of that and put the ball in their playmakers’ hands.
Los Angeles brought in Kristian Fulton this offseason to be their second cornerback to Asante Samuel Jr. Fulton has talent, but has struggled with injuries during his career.
Fulton will likely draw the match-up with Jakobi Meyers, one of the Raiders’ top playmakers who had arguably the best season of his career in 2023. Meyers was the beneficiary of defenses focusing their resources on stopping Davante Adams.
While teams know Meyers is a threat in his own right, he should still have the chance to have a big game on Sunday. Minshew should look his way often.
Of course, Adams will have a big game as well, because he is Davante Adams. His excellent route running and ball skills should result in big numbers.
The Raiders should not stop being aggressive offensively against the Chargers because it will lead them to a victory.
