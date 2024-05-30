Raiders' Zamir White Back With Former Georgia Teammate Brock Bowers
The Las Vegas Raiders should benefit in several ways by having former Georgia tight end and two-time John Mackey Award winner Brock Bowers on their roster.
One of the advantages is that he already has ties to the team. Bowers was teammates with Raiders running back Zamir White and second-year cornerback Jakorian Bennett during his time with the Bulldogs. White was with Bowers for the program's 2021 national championship run, while Bennett was with him for both the 2021 and 2022 titles.
That familiarity adds to what is already a strong chemistry amongst the Raiders. Not only that, but the three former Bulldogs have experience in a winning locker room.
White, he is going on his third season with the Silver and Black, is happy to be back with his former teammate.
"My dawg," White said of Bowers when he addressed the media on Wednesday. "So, Brock came into Georgia my senior year, the natty year actually. So, yeah, he's a quiet guy but a fun guy, so it's cool."
Both White and Bowers were vital to that 2021 Georgia squad, as the former led the team in rushing (856 yards), while the latter led the Bulldogs in receiving (882).
Bowers is now joining another young tight end in Michael Mayer, who finished behind Bowers in the running for the 2022 John Mackey Award. Together, they should form a formidable tight end duo.
"It's huge for us because Brock and Mike, they can block, catch the ball, run routes really good, they're both fast guys," White said. "So, that's going to help us out a lot this year. So, yeah, we need that."
