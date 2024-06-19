Raiders' Zamir White Benefiting From Being Surrounded by Veterans
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White will be one of the team's youngest starters if he is named the club's top running back come Week 1, as expected.
White is more than ready for the role, which he proved last season when he filled in for an injured Josh Jacobs during the final four games of the season.
Going into the 2024 season, though, the expectations are a bit different, as White is preparing to be the starter from the get-go. Fortunately for him, he is surrounded by a running back room of veterans that are helping along the way.
"First of all, I just think that's him getting his mind right," said Raiders running backs coach Cadillac Williams when he addressed the media last week, "and I think that starts with the process that a coach AP [Antonio Pierce] preaches each and every day, showing up putting in the work, being intentional, the commitment to excellence, doing it the Raider way. So, I think it starts with the mental part, which of course we're all getting better at that. And then just the physical part of it, each and
every day him being a pro and taking care of his body.
"And thank God you've got guys like Alex [Mattison], Ameer [Abdullah], guys that have played in the league so long, myself a guy that played the position and played in this league. So, we can give him different nuggets and things to take care of his body and how to go about it, and I think he's doing a good job and taking it in stride."
Williams is quite high on White and his potential going into the 2024 season.
"Very, very talented young man that's going into his third year. Raw, but got a chance to
be really good," Williams said. "I mean, big, physical, strong, quick, can do a lot of things that again you don't have to coach. So, the potential there is incredible. I think just a young man that's got to continue to hone in on the little things and continue to define his skills, but just with time and him trusting the process, trusting himself and us coaches putting him in the right position to be successful, man, he is going to flourish."
