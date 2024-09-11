Ravens' Defense is Major Test for Raiders' Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to avoid a second straight loss as they travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday.
The Raiders struggled offensively in their first game of the season, scoring just 10 points and finding the end zone just once.
Their efforts to score points will only increase this weekend as they face one of the toughest defenses in the league, the Ravens.
Coach Antonio Pierce knows his offense must improve if the Raiders want to bounce back early in the season. This will be a true test for his squad, facing a Ravens team that has consistently been a successful franchise because of its defensive performances.
While the Ravens allowed 27 points to the Kansas City Chiefs, it should not be considered a litmus test of how good their defense is. The Chiefs have the best offense in the NFL, and the Ravens' defense gave them a chance to win the game.
The Raiders will see first-year Defensive Coordinator Zach Orr, who formerly played for the Ravens and served as the inside linebackers coach in Baltimore for the last two seasons.
His work with All-Pro Roquan Smith has been evident. Smith posted 158 tackles last season in his ascent to becoming one of the best linebackers in football. He leads a unit that ranked sixth in total defense in 2023.
The Los Angeles Chargers do not have a linebacker as good as Smith -- many do not. He must keep his wits about him when Smith is roaming the field.
The Ravens’ defensive line has been one of the best units in the league for years, much of that thanks to interior lineman Michael Pierce. The veteran finished as Pro Football Focus’ 14th-best defensive tackle in 2023. Odafe Oweh has emerged as a top-flight pass-rusher as well.
The Raiders’ offensive line was eviscerated by the Chargers’ defensive line, and if they do not improve, it could happen again.
The Ravens’ secondary features another of the league's top defensive players in safety Kyle Hamilton. He is incredibly versatile, able to make plays in coverage while diagnosing runs and flying up to make tackles.
The Raiders will see elite players at all three levels of the Ravens’ defense. Pierce, Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy and Gardner Minshew II must put together the best possible game plan to defeat the Ravens.
