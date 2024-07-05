RB Josh Jacobs Takes Subtle Jab at Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders will have more than a few changes this upcoming season as Coach Antonio Pierce enters his first complete season with the team. As the Silver and Black look to build upon the culture created over the second half of last season, they are undoubtedly heading into this season hoping for a significant improvement in certain areas.
Last season, the Raiders finished third-worst in the NFL in total rushing yards. The team’s rushing attack was subpar most of the season and failed to make life any easier for any of the Raiders quarterbacks last season. After leading the National Football League in rushing in the 2022-23 season, star running back Josh Jacobs held out the following offseason in hopes of a new contract.
Jacobs would eventually return to the team but he and the Raiders rushing attack did not come close to returning to the dominance of the previous season. While there was plenty of blame to go around for the team’s rushing woes, Jacobs seems to be unaware of his role in the team’s shortcomings, as a captain and the team’s starting running back.
Since joining the Green Bay Packers earlier this offseason, Jacobs has taken many shots at the Raiders. Some shots have been direct, and some have been less direct, like the remarks he recently made on NFL Network.
"Honestly, normally, I never set goals," Jacobs said. "I tend to be the person that takes everything on a day-to-day basis. And I work on a day-to-day basis, and the results of that will be what you see, and that would be the goal, or whatever.
"But this year, man, I can honestly say as I'm getting older and playing longer, I have a real goal of legacy. I think that that's a big thing. You know, wanting to play important games, play in the playoffs, make a deep run, and play in that game if we get there. That's big for me."
It has been over 20 years since the Raiders last won a playoff game. The Packers went to the playoffs last season. The Raiders and the Packers are two of the most storied franchises in league history. For Jacobs to supposedly never have set any goals since he’s been in the league, to set goals now that he plays for a team that went to the playoffs last season is surprising to hear from someone known for their competitiveness.
