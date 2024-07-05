RB Zamir White Focused on Improving as His Role is Expected to Increase
For the first time in a long time, the Las Vegas Raiders will begin a season without franchise running back Josh Jacobs in the backfield. After consecutive offseasons of unsuccessful contract negotiations between Jacobs and the Raiders, both sides decided to go their separate ways this offseason, as Jacobs eventually signed with the Green Bay Packers.
Jacobs’ injury last season and eventual departure from the team made way for another talented running back on the Raiders roster to slide into the feature back role. Veteran running back Zamir White replaced Jacobs over the final few games of last season and made it clear he could be the team’s lead back.
However, before that, White had to wait for years as the Raiders continued to ride their feature back, Jacobs, as far as he could take the team. As time progressed, though, the value of the running back position decreased as Jacobs and other backs around the league desired more money and longer years than team owners wanted to pay. In the Raiders’ situation, this made their drafting of White before Jacobs’ contract season much more of a wise decision.
“It's really a blessing for me,” White said. “Just from grinding up from my first year here behind Josh [Jacobs], but honestly, right now, it's basically about just having fun really with the guys really, and just learning this new style we've got going on. So yeah, just having fun with it.
"That built up a lot of confidence moving into this year, but last year was last year. We've got to move on from that and just build off of this right now, what we've got going on now. Yeah, that's the past."
As White enters the first season of his career, where he is expected to be a team’s primary back, he is adamant that he has plenty of room to improve. He aims to keep the starting running back position and plans to improve at many aspects of his game.
"Everything,” White said. “Catching, running the ball, one-on-one making guys miss and all that stuff. I want to be better at everything I can be at.”
