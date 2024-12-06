RBs Raiders Could Consider in NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders’ run game has struggled tremendously in 2024.
The Raiders rank last in the league in rushing yards per game (78.1) and expected points added per rush (-0.27).
Coach Antonio Pierce expected more from his run game after hiring Luke Getsy as his offensive coordinator. That did not turn out to be the case, and Getsy was fired midseason.
The Raiders also expected more out of Zamir White, who ended the 2023 season on a high note. That momentum has not carried over, as he has rushed for just 183 yards and one touchdown.
The Raiders' current crop of running backs must improve. With several expiring contracts and fringe roster players, General Manager Tom Telesco will prioritize upgrading this room.
Las Vegas could consider selecting a back in the 2025 NFL Draft. There are plenty of talented players in this deep running back class. While they would not likely draft someone like Boise State star Ashton Jeanty very high, they could add a day-two running back to carry the workload.
Let’s take a closer look at three running backs who could be good fits in the Silver and Black.
Dylan Sampson, Tennessee - One of the top rushers in the country, Sampson has improved his stock tremendously.
Sampson has rushed for 1,485 yards (sixth in CFB) and 22 touchdowns (3rd). He has contributed to a Tennessee offense that could be playing for the College Football Playoff.
Sampson is a smaller back at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, but he has excellent speed and runs with power. He could be a bell-cow back for the Raiders’ offense.
Jordan James, Oregon - The Raiders need explosiveness in their offense. James could provide them with that.
The Ducks’ star has rushed for 1,166 yards and 13 touchdowns in a pass-heavy offense. His downhill running ability, impressive vision, and contact balance should make him one of the most appealing running back options in this class.
The Raiders need a back who can scan the field and find running lanes when there are none. Once James breaks through the line, he can pick up chunks of yardage. That would help this offense tremendously.
Brashard Smith, SMU - If the Raiders want some versatility out of their backfield, Smith is their guy.
The multi-faceted back is an excellent runner and receiver. He has rushed for 1,157 yards and 14 touchdowns, also catching 269 yards and three touchdowns. The Miami transfer is quick, shifty, and tough to tackle in space.
The Raiders could add Smith in the second or third round, and the rookie could provide a big spark to the offense.
