Report About Potential Raiders QB Move is Ludicrous
The Las Vegas Raiders will head into the NFL offseason in clear need of a quarterback. It seems pretty clear that none of Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell or Desmond Ridder are the answer.
So, where will the Raiders turn?
The most obvious path to landing a franchise quarterback is through the NFL Draft, and given that Las Vegas is just 2-8, it stands a great chance of being able to land a top signal-caller in April.
But there are other avenues the Raiders may want to explore.
Most notably, Las Vegas could pursue a trade to solve its problems under center, and it was recently suggested that the Raiders may want to try swinging a deal for Aaron Rodgers.
We'll this by saying that Rodgers is an absolute legend. He is one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever step on the gridiron, and I actually feel he has played better than people are giving him credit for this season with the New York Jets.
Now that we've gotten that out of the way, let's drop the bomb: trading for Rodgers would be a terrible idea for the Raiders. Like, awful.
Rodgers turns 41 years old in a couple of weeks, and while he is still productive, he is definitely not close to the player he was during his Green Bay Packers days.
While one understands the idea of drafting a quarterback and letting him sit for a year behind Rodgers, it's not something Las Vegas should be all that interested in doing.
Quarterbacks typically play right from the jump in today's game. Look at the New England Patriots, for example. Many felt that Drake Maye would be holding a clipboard for the entire season, but eventually, he usurped Jacoby Brissett as the starter.
There is no reason why the Raiders can't just go with Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward (or whoever else they may end up drafting) to take snaps on Day 1.
Does Las Vegas really want the potential drama of Rodgers being benched in favor of a rookie? Because there is a realistic possibility that that could happen.
Plus, the chances of the Jets trading Rodgers at this point seem rather slim. They went for broke to assemble a roster to suit his needs. Remember: New York just swung a blockbuster deal to acquire Davante Adams from the Raiders earlier this season.
Rodgers has one year remaining on his deal, and he surely is not going to want to spend it in Vegas mentoring a rookie quarterback while the Raiders go 5-12.
If Las Vegas really wants to roll with a veteran quarterback alongside of a rookie in 2025, it could just stay with Gardner Minshew. The Raiders don't have to trade for Rodgers.
