REPORT: Bets on Raiders RB to Lead NFL in Rushing Are on the Rise
The Las Vegas Raiders will enter this season with a different look and offensive game plan from the last few seasons. Not only do the Silver and Black have a new starting running back and multiple new additions to their group of running backs, but they also have a new offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy.
Veteran running back Josh Jacobs left the Raiders in free agency and joined the Green Bay Packers. This led to a massive opportunity for veteran running back Zamir White, who spent the last couple of seasons behind Jacobs.
Jacobs's departure finally allows White to be the team’s primary back. This has led to White receiving many bets to lead the National Football League in rushing this season.
According to Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith, who credited BetMGM.com, more bets have been placed on White to lead the league in rushing than any other running back. According to the site, White has received 27 percent of all the bets to lead the league in rushing. Over 40 percent of all money wagered on the league’s leading rusher this offseason has been placed on White.
However, it must be noted that the chances of White leading the league in rushing are slim. The bets that are being made are long-shot bets. The odds of White leading the league in rushing are +3000. This means bettors presumably like the winnings that would come with the 30-1 odds of White leading the league in rushing more than they believe he will do so.
The Raiders selected White in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft as Jacobs entered a contract season. Jacobs would lead the league in rushing that season as White waited in the wings and watched. White only has 521 rushing yards over his first two seasons in the league but performed admirably for the Raiders in Jacobs’ absence last season. White posted a 145-yard game in a Week 16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs and a 112-yard game in a Week 18 win over the Denver Broncos.
According to BetMGM, the favorite to lead the NFL in rushing is San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who has +300 odds. Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is right behind McCaffery with +400 odds. Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is next with +500 odds, and New York Jets running back Breece Hall rounds out the top five running back odds to lead the league in rushing with +750 odds.
