REPORT: Can the Raiders Snap Losing Streak, Beat Jaguars?
The Las Vegas Raiders lost another game on Monday Night, this time to the Atlanta Falcons. They were dormant for most of the game but made things close at the end. The Raiders had a legitimate chance of beating the Falcons, much like they have had a legitimate chance to beat most of the teams they have faced this season.
However, the result against the Falcons was the same as the final result of most Raiders games this season. Las Vegas has undoubtedly looked better over the past few weeks but has not secured a win.
The Raiders lost their 10th game of the season against the Falcons but hope a home matchup against a JacksonvilleJaguars team that also suffered from many of the same issues will help them end their losing streak.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network released his predictions for every game this weekend and is not hopeful for the Raiders' chances of beating the Jaguars at home.
"If it wasn’t for the crumbling New York Giants, this would essentially be the matchup to decide the direction of the first-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft," Rolfe said. "Games like this are odd because both teams would be better off long-term losing, but there is not a player on the field who will think that way. Additionally, you have two coaches potentially fighting for their jobs, so they are going to be pulling out all the stops to try and win.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars were fun against the New York Jets in Week 15, as we saw Mac Jones let loose and try to make plays as opposed to taking safer options. Hopefully, that continues into Week 16, as it could make for a very entertaining game. The Raiders have also not given up without a fight this season, but we have no idea what their quarterback situation might look like by next week.
"Taking the Jaguars to win is probably the right play here. They have the better offense and special teams but are marginally worse on defense. They also have a relatively small chance of getting the first pick and seem to be a team that is still fighting hard. Still, it would take a lot for me to part with any money backing Jones and Jacksonville in a dead-rubber Week 16 matchup."
