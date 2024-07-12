REPORT: Concerns Continue to Pile Up For Raiders' AFC West Rival
The Las Vegas Raiders have had one of their best offseasons in recent memory. Stability at head coach under Antonio Pierce, who is on the same page with general manager Tom Telesco. Both are implementing a new vision throughout the organization and taking the team in the direction that will commit to excellence.
The Raiders will face tough competition from AFC West rivals Kansas City and Los Angeles. The Chiefs have had negative headlines this offseason, but they are the reigning two-time Super Bowl champions. The Chargers are in a similar situation to the Raiders -- a new head coach and general manager combination looking to move in a new direction. Jim Harbaugh will give the Chargers a big boost.
The Denver Broncos look as though they will be in rough waters. The Broncos have had a shaky offseason. Key departures from players like Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons, who performed at an above-average level last season with a Pro Football Focus grade of 67.9, and the loss of wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, are among many things that could factor into the Broncos regressing.
NFL.com's Coral Smith outlined another key issue the Broncos are facing this offseason in her training camp preview for the team. It involves wide receiver Courtland Sutton.
"With Jerry Jeudy's trade to the Browns, Courtland Sutton's role as the WR1 in the offense only becomes more important," Smith wrote. "Unfortunately, the wide receiver is currently engaging in contract talks with the Broncos and has indicated that, if a resolution is not reached by the start of camp, he hasn't ruled out holding out. Denver would much prefer he is present and on the field with his teammates at that point, especially considering the need to see his chemistry with the prospective QBs, but without guarantees on his future, it remains to be seen how far Sutton is willing to go and how much time he could miss."
Last season, Sutton had 59 receptions for 777 yards and 10 touchdowns, per PFF. He received a PFF grade of 75.6, his highest since 2019. Sutton will be crucial for whoever wins the starting quarterback job for the Broncos -- first-round selection Bo Nix (who was labeled as "undraftable" by one expert), backup Jarrett Stidham, or former New York Jets first-round selection Zach Wilson.
If Sutton holds out, the Broncos could be hurting.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.