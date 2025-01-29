Report Confirms Our Coverage of Raiders Hiring Process
The Las Vegas Raiders have the right people in place to steer the ship back to Silver and Black glory. Of course, that is being said in January.
The hiring cycle for the Raiders was meticulous and well-paced. It began with rumors that the next head coach would be perceived frontrunner Ben Johnson, and Las Vegas Raiders On SI was the first to report that while the Raiders were willing to offer a pretty penny to the former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, there was no offer made and once Johnson was out, the attention would be turned to Pete Carroll.
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio confirmed during a recent appearance with Rich Eisen of "The Eisen Show."
"Davis said that they pivoted to Carroll after another candidate took a different job, which means Ben Johnson," Florio said. "And then he said they didn't make an offer to Ben Johnson. Well he couldn't make an offer to Ben Johnson because [the Lions] were playing until last Saturday night and he made a beeline for the Bears immediately after the Lions' season was over.
"When you look at the candidates they had spoken to, [Carroll] was far and away the most accomplished, the most seasoned, the most ready to come in and turn this thing around."
Florio also pointed out the seemingly odd dynamic between Davis, minority owner Tom Brady, and the new coach.
"But where it gets awkward ... Mark Davis says that Tom Brady is now the guy to provide stability and they hadn't had that since, to use Davis' words, 'Jon Gruden had his head chopped off.' If I'm Pete Carroll, I'm like, what am I in this? ... It's gonna get awkward, it's gonna get weird, and it's going to take some delicate navigation by Brady, by Davis, and by Carroll," he said.
Perhaps not enough credit is being given to Carroll and Brady's sole focus -- winning.
It is key to remember Carroll's own words regarding his workability with first-time GM and Brady favorite John Spytek.
"I think our connection with the game of football and how much we love what this stands for and what it's all about has connected us immediately," he said. "It's been seamless, and away we go. We've got a lot of difficult decisions to make, and you'll see us come together on our thoughts and all, but with absolute conviction we're going to go take this together and take it on in really great fashion."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.