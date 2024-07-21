REPORT: Davante Adams Future a "Wait and See Situation"
The Las Vegas Raiders will soon begin training camp for the upcoming season, but a significant issue from last season remains. That issue is the long-term future of All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. Last season, the Raiders’ Monday Night Football debacle against the Detroit Lions was a turning point for the team and Adams.
The veteran wide receiver’s frustrations were visible during a sideline rant in Josh McDaniels’ final game as the Raiders’ coach, shown on Netflix’s ‘Receiver’ series. This has led to increased speculation about his future with the team. While Adams and his agents have publicly stated the star receiver is happy in Las Vegas, time will tell if that is true. NFL expert Bucky Brooks believes Adams’ stance could soon change.
“To put this in context, I just got finished watching ‘Reciever’ on Netflix, which was great. But Davante Adams was very, very frustrated with the Raiders. It changed a little bit when Antonio Pierce took over, but he certainly did not feel like he was being utilized to the best of his ability.
“Now you have an offseason where you are able to put a plan in place to make Davante Adams not only the number one receiver but to force-feed him the ball like your number one receiver,” Brooks said. I think this is a wait-and-see situation with Davante Adams.”
Brooks believes the success, or lack thereof, will determine what happens with Adams. Brooks notes that if the Raiders start the season strong with Adams heavily featured in Offensive Coordinator Lukey Getsy’s offense, Adams could be telling the truth about being happy with the Raiders. However, Brooks thinks Adams’ feelings could sour if the Raiders get off to another rocky start.
“If the Raiders are winning and he is actively involved in the game plan, I don’t think it will be an issue," Brooks said. "If the Raiders get off to a slow start and he doesn’t get the touches he feels that he should be getting as the number one, I think all this conversation swelling up about Davante Adams wanting to get to [the] New York [Jets], I think it may have some legs to it.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.