REPORT: Do the Raiders Have a Chance on Sunday?
The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers are teams and organizations in entirely different situations heading into Week 18. One has a franchise quarterback for likely the next decade, and the other is heading to the playoffs in just a couple of weeks.
The other has played five different quarterbacks since last season and has missed the playoffs more times than not over the past two decades.
The two teams exemplify how important having a legitimate quarterback and supporting cast is to a team's hopes of making the playoffs.
While the Raiders continue to spin their wheels in the mud with a subpar roster, the Chargers continue to do the opposite. The states of both franchises and teams could not be more different.
Lorenzo Reyes of USA TODAY predicts the Chargers will win by nearly two touchdowns, as they are the better team on paper. Reyes predicts the Chargers will win by a score of 23-10.
"It’s simply hard to back the Raiders here, given their relative inability to be competitive against better teams, even if Los Angeles rests players," Reyes said.
Richard Morin of USA TODAY echoed a similar sentiment, but he believes the Chargers will win by even more than Reyes does. Morin predicts the Chargers will beat the Raiders by a score of 31-13.
Morin believes the fact that the Chargers' playoff seeding has yet to be finalized will be all the motivation they need in Week 18.
"The Raiders' roster is way too suspect to back here, especially with something still at stake for the Chargers," Morin said.
Jordan Mendoza of USA TODAY believes it will be a close game but still believes the Chargers will come out on top. Mendoza predicts a four-point win for the Chargers on Sunday.
"There’s a chance Los Angeles gets the No. 5 seed in the AFC," Mendoza said. "The Raiders have suddenly looked like a competent team, but the Chargers' defense halts any momentum going on in Las Vegas."
The Raiders are rightfully the underdog heading into Sunday's matchup against the Chargers. With all of the other things that have gone unexpectedly for the Raiders this season, maybe they can unexpectedly pull off a win on Sunday as well.
