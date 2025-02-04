REPORT: Former NFL Star Sounds Proposes Vikings QB to Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have a coach in Pete Carroll, GM (John Spytek), and now an offensive coordinator, Chip Kelly, in place.
A signal caller is the next piece that they need. With the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, conventional thinking is that the Raiders will spend it on a top quarterback prospect; however, outside of Miami's Cam Ward, the quarterback class is a very uncertain one.
Colorado's Shedeur Sanders is littered with red flags and Ole Miss standout Jaxson Dart might be a better No. 2 option. If the Raiders take the free agency route, former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez believes Minnesota Vikings quarterback (and New York Giants bust) Daniel Jones is a viable move.
""Do not sleep on Daniel Jones," Sanchez told Jason McIntyre on FS1's The Herd. "Wherever that guy goes, if he lands in the right spot, that would one of the best places for him, with that head coach. He has all the ability in the world. That kid would be dialed there. I love that possibility."
Minnesota Vikings On SI's Will Ragatz gave his thoughts on the situation.
"The Raiders are one of the more interesting teams in the NFL's quarterback market this offseason," he wrote. "Since Derek Carr's departure two years ago, they've given starts to Jimmy Garoppolo, Aidan O'Connell, Gardner Minshew, Brian Hoyer, and Desmond Ridder. Finding an answer at the QB position is the most important upcoming task for the new Las Vegas regime led by general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll.
" ... Sam Darnold, the top option on the QB market this offseason, could be a target for Carroll and the Raiders. So could Daniel Jones, the former Giants starter who finished last season on the Vikings' practice squad.
"... In 2012, Carroll's Seahawks signed Matt Flynn and drafted Russell Wilson in the third round, creating a three-way competition between those two and 2011 starter Tarvaris Jackson. The point there is that Carroll will want to have options this year with the Raiders, which could mean signing a quarterback and then drafting one as well."
