REPORT: How Do Experts Think Raiders Fare in Week 1 Matchup with Chargers?
The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers will battle in what should be a tightly contest matchup between AFC West rivals. The Chargers have new head coach Jim Harbaugh, making his return to the professional level after a national championship season with the Michigan Wolverines.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce wants to establish the run and bring back an emphasis on physicality and defense. Harbaugh is a huge upgrade for the Chargers, who should see big-time improvements this season despite the loss of several key weapons.
Week 1 will likely hold big implications for both teams going forward. Both teams are just about evenly matched, but some experts are favoring the Chargers. All four writers for USA Today were unanimous in their picks for the Chargers.
Lorenzo Reyes predicted the Chargers to win, 26-20.
"Los Angeles will be interesting under Jim Harbaugh, who is making his return to the NFL," Reyes wrote. "I expect his teams to eventually be strong on both lines, but it may take some time to get there. Still, the Chargers have far more talent, and I trust that defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who worked closely under Harbaugh at the University of Michigan, will find ways to disrupt Gardner Minshew."
Safid Deen saw the game as a low-scoring, defense-heavy affair, picking the Chargers in a 17-13 contest. Deen's analysis was the most favorable to the Raiders.
"As much as this is a home game for the Chargers, the Raiders fans in Los Angeles will surely make their presence felt in this one," Deen wrote. "The new-look Chargers might not be as cohesive under coach Jim Harbaugh as the Raiders are under Antonio Pierce. But the Chargers have the best player on the field -- quarterback Justin Herbert -- who should make all the difference."
Many would agree that the best player on the field likely belongs to the Raiders in edge rusher Maxx Crosby, an All-Pro talent with the ability to be a perennial Defensive Player of the Year award candidate.
Perhaps the most notable football mind favoring the Chargers is CBS Sports' Pete Prisco. Prisco has the Chargers winning by a wider margin, in the double-digits, 28-17.
"Jim Harbaugh will be making his coaching debut for the Chargers, which means a more physical team," Prisco wrote. "Justin Herbert is back from his foot injury, but how healthy is he right now? Gardner Minshew will start for the Raiders, which gives the Chargers a big edge at quarterback. Harbaugh will win his first game as the team's coach thanks to a good game from Herbert."
