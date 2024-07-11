REPORT: How Does Raiders DE Maxx Crosby Compare to Other DEs Around the NFL?
The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to have one of the best defenses in the National Football League this upcoming season. The primary reason for such lofty expectations is that the Raiders will arguably boast the best defensive line this season after adding former Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN recently ranked the veteran defensive lineman as one of the top defensive tackles in the league, based on a combination of top ten votes from executives, coaches, and scouts from around the league. However, Wilkins was not the only Raiders defensive lineman to be ranked in the top ten of their position group heading into this season. The leader of the Raiders defense, Maxx Crosby, was as well.
“Outside of the top four, Crosby easily cleared the rest of the field. More so than ever, he stole top-three votes from [TJ] Watt, [Micah] Parsons, and [Nick] Bosa," Fowler said. "Crosby was so dominant on his way to 14.5 sacks last season that the Raiders put an extra $6 million on his 2024 pay as a gesture.”
The NFL expert noted an anonymous league coordinator’s thoughts on Crosby’s abilities. The coordinator gave an interesting assessment of one of the best defensive ends in the league. It must be noted that Crosby’s performance over the last five seasons completely contradicts the nameless coordinator’s opinion.
"He reminds me a lot of Kevin Greene -- technically sound, best motor in the league, will outwork you for sacks," an NFL coordinator said. "Doesn't have the elite traits of some of the others but his traits are still high-end."
For a coordinator to say Crosby does not have the elite traits of other top defensive ends is unbelievable. Considering the numbers Crosby has registered over the last few seasons, and Crosby has not missed a single game since the 2019-20 season.
As the 2024-25 season begins, Crosby is arguably starting to near the peak of his career. He is more determined than ever to prove himself as one of the best and prove non-believers wrong, like the coordinator Fowler spoke to wrong.
Fowler also noted an important piece about Crosby’s production over the last couple of seasons. “Crosby is constantly in the backfield, leading the NFL in tackles for loss in back-to-back years (22 and 23, respectively,)" he said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.