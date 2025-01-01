REPORT: Interesting 2024 Re-Draft Shakes Things Up For Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are more than content with their first round 2024 selection -- tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers stepped in Day 1 and dominated, arguably cementing himself as the top rookie in the league and the best tight end at this moment.
With three different quarterbacks and two offensive coordinators, the rookie has carried the load and played like a veteran, snagging 108 receptions for 1,144 receiving yards (most receptions by a rookie in NFL history and most receiving yards by a rookie tight end).
Bowers' dominant performance has him getting moved up in a 2024 NFL Draft re-draft from the 33rd Team's Tyler Brooke.
Brooke has Bowers selected at No. 11 by the New York Jets, a team in desperate need for a tight end at this point. The Jets originally selected offensive lineman Olu Fashanu.
"Olu Fashanu could become a great offensive tackle one day, but an impact tight end in the middle of the field could have changed a lot about the New York Jets season, at least on offense," Brooke wrote. "Brock Bowers has set multiple rookie records this season, including the most catches for any rookie in a single season. He's caught 108 passes for 1,144 yards and four touchdowns, dominating Las Vegas' target share as their No. 1 target.
"Aaron Rodgers could have used a reliable tight end with the way the offense looked this year. It might not have meant a playoff run, but it at least would have helped the Jets offense look a tick more competent."
In this scenario, Bowers doesn't fall to the Silver and Black. It was incompetent drafting that allowed him to drop to the Raiders in the first place. That's not the case here.
At No. 13, the Raiders selected wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who is a standout rookie in his own right with bitter AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers.
"With Bowers and all the top quarterbacks off of the board, the Raiders should consider taking the top remaining pass catcher on the board," Brooke writes. "That turns out to be Ladd McConkey, who has been one of the biggest surprises of this year's draft class. He showed real ability at Georgia but has become the top weapon for Justin Herbert, catching 77 passes for 1,054 yards and seven touchdowns."
The Silver and Black are content with Bowers, and will have a superstar playmaker for seasons to come.
