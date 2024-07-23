REPORT: Interesting Way-Too-Early Mock Draft Gives Raiders Little Credit
The Las Vegas Raiders became investors in the 2024 NFL Draft, choosing not to take unnecessary risks that could facilitate a rebuild -- or necessitate one in the near future. The Raiders went in the direction of head coach Antonio Pierce's vision, one that focuses on strong, balanced offense with the ability to go vertical.
Defensively, the team built upon a stout front seven in free agency and the draft, looking to out-physical the teams in the AFC West. The team has established a new identity under Pierce's stable leadership, and the goal is execution come season time.
However, Pro Football Network's Ian Cummings does not seem to have faith in the new Silver and Black.
His recent early mock draft has the Raiders tearing it down and rebuilding in 2025. The Raiders finished lackluster enough to secure the eighth overall pick and trade said pick for the No. 1 spot belonging to the Carolina Panthers. With the No. 1 overall pick, the Raiders take Georgia quarterback Carson Beck.
"Our first 7-Round 2025 NFL Mock Draft of the cycle kicks off with a massive trade that lifts the Las Vegas Raiders to the top overall spot. There were rumors that Mark Davis wanted to be aggressive in 2024. One year later, he gets his guy in Georgia’s Carson Beck," Cummings wrote. "Las Vegas’ roster is almost ready to insert the rookie. The weapons core is strong, the lines are improving, and Antonio Pierce has promise as head coach. Beck could be the final piece as a pocket passer with stellar arm talent, anticipation, poise, and accuracy."
With their next pick, a third-rounder (they give their second-round pick away to Carolina for No. 1), the Raiders bolster their defensive backfield with Washington cornerback Jabbar Muhammad.
"Pierce isn’t afraid to take a chance on undersized competitors at CB. That’s Jabbar Muhammad to a tee: Undersized, but ruthlessly competitive," Cummings wrote.
Clearly, Cummings is not giving the Raiders much of a chance to succeed. His mock implies that quarterbacks Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew both fail to succeed as starters for the Silver and Black and force a rebuild after just one full season of Pierce at head coach.
It is a way-too-early mock draft for a reason.
