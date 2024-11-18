REPORT: Latest Mock Draft Has Raiders Taking Explosive QB
The Las Vegas Raiders season is still a long way from being over. But at 2-8, it is never too early to look ahead at the 2025 NFL Draft. They are mathematically out of the playoff race.
The Raiders are in prime position to select their future franchise quarterback in the upcoming draft.
At the top of the Raiders wish list of college quarterbacks expected to enter the draft is University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. They have also been tied to Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss.
Both the Raiders and Sanders both seem to want to make it happen.
Sanders and Raiders owner Mark Davis had a moment together during a Las Vegas Aces playoff game in October. With Davis telling Sanders "Who knows? You might be home right now." Sanders has also been dropping hints of his interest in the Raiders drafting him on his social media.
But if the Raiders win more games in the second half of the season, they could take themselves out of position for Sanders and have to draft another quarterback. And teams in front of the Raiders are likely to be looking for a quarterback as well.
Sanders is not the only high-end quarterback in the 2025 Draft. You have Miami's Cam Ward, Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Texas's Quinn Ewers, and Dart.
In the latest mock draft from the Sporting News. They predict that the Raiders will select quarterback Jalen Milroe from the University of Alabama. He stands at 6-2, 225 pounds.
According to the Draft Network, Keith Sanchez Milroe's strengths are he is an explosive runner, with play-making ability, and comes with arm strength and velocity. Sanchez's concerns are identifying the blitz, throwing with anticipation, and ball placement with accuracy.
"Jalen Milroe has high-level physical tools that, when utilized properly, can result in him becoming a premier playmaker at the quarterback position," said Sanchez.
If the Raiders select Milroe, they are getting a quarterback that many compare his skill set and style of play to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
The Raiders have not selected a quarterback in the first round since 2007.
