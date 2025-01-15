REPORT: Ludicrous Take Sends Deion Sanders to the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for their next head coach after firing Antonio Pierce. Minority owner Tom Brady is firmly in the driver's seat as the Silver and Black continue that search.
The perceived frontrunner is Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, whom is considered the hottest name of the hiring cycle and who has hit it off with Brady.
Brady wants stability and an analytical football mind.
Despite the clear criteria for what Brady and the Raiders want in a head coach, CBS Sports' John Breech believes that the Silver and Black are the likeliest spot for Colorado Buffaloes head coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders in a report that is a slight departure from reality.
"There are so many connections here that is would be almost surprising if this DOESN'T happen," Breech wrote. "For one, Shedeur has been hinting for the past few months that he would like the Raiders to draft him. Also, let's not forget about the fact that Deion told former Raiders coach Antonio Pierce that he wanted the Raiders to draft both Shedeur and Shilo. That conversation happened back in December when Pierce still had a job, but he's since been fired, which now opens the door for Deion to also join his sons in Las Vegas.
"The Raiders also fired general manager Tom Telesco on Jan. 9, so if Deion were to go to Vegas, he wouldn't have to worry about getting into a power struggle with an incumbent GM. ... And let's not forget about Tom Brady; he's going to have a say in who the next quarterback is and who the next head coach is, which is a good thing for the Sanders family. According to Yahoo Sports, Brady has a very high opinion of Shedeur. The only problem with this scenario is that the Raiders have the sixth overall pick in the NFL Draft and they would likely have to trade up to land Shedeur."
Sanders does not fit the bill for what Brady wants, and no matter how good a prospect Shedeur is, that doesn't change. Also, there is no guarantee that Sanders wouldn't get into a power struggle with a general manager, incumbent or not.
Brady wants to marry a general manager with the coach the Silver and Black is able to get. Given Sanders' abrasive personality, it could make the task of finding a general manager a lot more difficult.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE