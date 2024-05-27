REPORT: M.J. Devonshire Could be the Raiders' Draft Day Sleeper Pick
The Las Vegas Raiders lost a vital piece of their defense earlier this offseason when veteran cornerback Amik Robertson signed with the Detroit Lions. Although cornerbacks Nate Hobbs and Jack Jones played well last season, the loss of Robertson undoubtedly left a void at the cornerback position for the Silver and Black.
The Raiders used the NFL Draft to help solidify the position by drafting cornerback M.J. Devonshire from Pittsburgh. Devonshire played well enough to catch the Raiders’ attention, and they added him to their budding defense. USA Today Staff Writer Doug Farrar believes Raiders Devonshire could be the team’s sleeper draft pick who has the potential to be a pleasant surprise.
“He might not be the most immediate closer, and transition player in zone, but any team looking for a cornerback who can press and carry should have found Devonshire interesting,” Farrar said.
“Ultimately, the Raiders found him interesting enough to take him with the 229th pick in the seventh round, which constitutes a pretty decent steal. Last season for the Panthers, Devonshire allowed 25 catches on 55 targets for 435 yards, 142 yards after the catch, three touchdowns, four interceptions, five pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 60.3.”
“The Raiders have struggled for years to put a competent cornerback group on the field, so perhaps between Devonshire and fourth-round pick Decamerion Richardson from Mississippi State, they can get a leg or two up on that process.
Devonshire explains how playing the wide receiver position helped him become a talented cornerback.
“I started playing football at three, and my motivation was… I saw Darrelle Revis play and Ty Law play, and the first position I learned was wide receiver,” Devonshire said. “So, that one-on-one was instilled in my mind before I knew what the linemen did, and what the quarterback did, and the linebackers and safeties. I just picked my side as a cornerback, and I said, ‘I want to be the villain on this. I want to take guys out of the game.’ I would see how upset guys like Chad Ochocinco would be when Darrelle was locking them up, and I was like, ‘I want to be the guy who gives somebody that feeling.’ It takes confidence, and it takes a long time to get that confidence, but once you get it, it can be pretty good.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.