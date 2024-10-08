REPORT: Many Mocks Expect Raiders to Grab Quarterback
The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-3 on the season after a rough loss to the Denver Broncos.
The Raiders have followed victories with frustrating defeats all season. After an impressive win against the Cleveland Browns, the Raiders were crushed by their AFC West rivals, the Denver Broncos.
Part of what has led to some of these losses has been the lackluster quarterback play of Gardner Minshew II. The veteran free-agent signing has five interceptions and two fumbles in five starts this season.
Aidan O’Connell, who played most of the second half of the 2023 season, has not seen much action this year after losing the quarterback competition in the offseason. Coach Antonio Pierce was non-committal on Minshew after Sunday’s loss, which could mean O’Connell could get another shot to start.
No matter who starts for the rest of this season, many in Raider Nation are frustrated with the quarterback play in Las Vegas this year and are ready for the future.
Many NFL Draft experts are in lockstep with Raiders fans.
A recent mock draft from The Draft Network’s Jaime Eisner has the Silver and Black selecting Texas star Quinn Ewers with the No. 10 overall pick.
On Ewers, Eisner writes:
“The Raiders simply cannot go into next season without taking a chance on a young quarterback. Quinn Ewers is flying under the radar because he's missed the last two games with an injury, but he's very much alive in the QB1 conversation right now. Ewers has all the tools—arm talent, accuracy, football IQ, mobility—to be a quality starting quarterback in the NFL.”
Eisner isn’t the only one who thinks the Raiders try to find their signal caller of the future in the 2025 NFL Draft.
CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson has the Raiders going with Colorado star Shedeur Sanders, also with the No. 10 pick.
On Sanders, Wilson writes:
“Gardner Minshew was benched against the Broncos in Week 5, and unless you're of the opinion that Aidan O'Connell is the answer at quarterback, you'd have to imagine the Raiders will be looking for one this offseason. As I mentioned above, Sanders is currently my No. 1 quarterback. He lasts until the 10th pick, and what better landing spot for Coach Prime's son than Vegas? Sanders is one of the toughest players in the country, consistently shows great touch on intermediate and deep throws, and is a much better athlete than he's given credit for.”
Either of these options would excite Raider Nation tremendously.
Ewers has missed the last two games with an injury, allowing Arch Manning to step in. Manning has played well and should be a top quarterback in his own regard when he enters the draft in a few years.
Ewers has completed 73.4 percent of his passes for 691 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He has solid size and shows excellent touch on his throws. He can create offense by himself and has been a major reason the Longhorns have such an explosive offense.
Sanders has elite touch on his throws as well, layering throws over defenders and into tight windows. He is as pure of a passer as there is in this draft class.
As Wilson writes, Sanders is a better athlete than he is given credit for. He will not often beat defenses with his legs, but he can extend plays by moving outside the pocket.
If the Raiders come away with either of these quarterbacks in this draft class, there will be much more excitement from Raider Nation about their favorite team.
