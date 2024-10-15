REPORT: May Be Only One Team in the Run for Raiders' Adams
The Las Vegas Raiders still have yet to make a trade involving star wide receiver Davante Adams, and the speculation continues to change with each passing week.
After weeks of reports that several teams were in the mix for a potential trade, it seems only one may remain.
According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, it may just come down to the New York Jets.
"Maybe now it's going to depend on what happens Monday night with the Jets-Bills game," Garafolo said. "If the Jets win, they're in first place and they might say 'Hey, here's the final piece. In fact, one connected source involved said 'It sort of feels like Jets or bust right now.'"
New York, of course, would lose, 23-20.
"But I'll tell you this," Garapolo said. "Compensation remains a holdup, as does the contract. The Raiders are adamant, Ian [Rapoport], they don't want to pay a dime of the contract if they move Adams to another team."
Adams' name has been tied to the Jets since he first requested the trade. His potential landing in New York would reunite him with his former longtime quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, whom Adams caught passes from for eight seasons.
A deal, of course, would favor Rodgers as well, as the veteran quarterback and his team find themselves at 2-3, needing a spark to get them on track to make a push for the postseason.
Then there's the possibility Adams stays in Sin City, Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said last week that Adams, who has missed Las Vegas' last three games with a hamstring injury, if still a Raider when he is healthy, will play for the Silver and Black.
"He's still a Raider," Pierce said last Wednesday. "When he's healthy and he can play, we'll play him. He's just not healthy right now, and he's getting closer though, that's the good part. He's working every day to get that hamstring right. He's in the right headspace mentally. Like I said, we talked recently and had a good conversation and he's ready to play football."
Adams, who was traded to the Raiders in the 2022 offseason, had not missed a game for Las Vegas prior to this three-game absence.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.