REPORT: Momentum Building Toward Raiders Landing Shedeur Sanders?
When the Las Vegas Raiders won back-to-back games late in the regular season, it appeared that their dream of landing Shedeur Sanders was dead.
After all, the Raiders had torpedoed their draft positioning, and Sanders was generally viewed as a top-two pick this coming April.
However, more and more people are feeling like Las Vegas may have a shot at the Colorado Buffaloes superstar against all odds.
ESPN's Matt Miller recently published a two-round NFL mock draft, and he actually had the Raiders landing Sanders with the No. 6 pick.
"Sometimes dots connect themselves in the NFL draft," Miller wrote. "Sanders has worked with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady in previous offseasons and would land with his mentor here. The Raiders have two foundational stars in tight end Brock Bowers and defensive end Maxx Crosby, but they need a strong leader to cultivate an offensive identity."
That's all well and good, but would Sanders really slip past the first three teams in the draft order?
The Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants all need a signal-caller, so you would think that Sanders would fall somewhere in the top three.
But Miller has the Titans and Browns both selecting non-quarterbacks, and he predicts the Giants to roll with Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward.
With neither the New England Patriots or Jacksonville Jaguars needing quarterbacks at Nos. 4 and 5, that would, indeed, clear the way for the Raiders to nab Sanders.
Of course, that is assuming that no other quarterback-needy teams—like the New York Jets, for example—trade up to steal Sanders away from Las Vegas.
Sanders is coming off of a brilliant 2024 campaign in which he threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 74 percent of his throws.
The Raiders have not drafted a quarterback in the first round since JaMarcus Russell back in 2007, and they would certainly be hoping that Sanders would pan out better than Russell.
Las Vegas used both Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell under center this past season, and it seems glaringly obvious that neither player is a long-term answer.
We'll see if the Raiders are fortunate enough to bag Sanders in the spring.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE