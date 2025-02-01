REPORT: More Noise Tying Russell Wilson to Pete Carroll, Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are rolling now with their first two moves of the offseason. The Silver and Black hired Peter Carroll as their new head coach and John Spytek as their new general manager. Those two have are proven winners on their previous teams. Carroll brings veteran leadership that the Raiders need to get going in the right direction.
Carroll and Spytek made their first big move earlier this week, when they brought back Patrick Graham as the Raiders defensive coordinator. A move that gives the Raiders stability on the defensive side.
Probably the biggest move Carroll and Spytek will make this offseason is finding their franchise quarterback or the next quarterback they want under center in Las Vegas.
They have different options they can go with it. They can select their next quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, sign one in the free agency, or do both. Carroll can bring in a veteran quarterback and draft a rookie quarterback to sit and learn the system.
"Las Vegas has the worst quarterback situation in the NFL, as the Raiders will be massive buyers in the offseason, whether through free agency or the NFL Draft," said Sports Illustrated's Anthony Miller. "Unless they trade up, getting a first-round quality quarterback might be challenging. The cheaper and easier option is to bring in a veteran who knows how Carroll likes to play and either find a quarterback to develop behind Wilson or have Wilson fill the role for a season or two."
"The bridge between Wilson and Carroll might be burned right now, but there is no denying the two can contribute to the Seahawks’ success in the 2010s. Seattle made two Super Bowls when both had one Super Bowl win under their belts."
The Raiders quarterback position needs to be solved sooner than later. Carroll and Spytek know that that position is the most important one on the field and without a quarterback you cannot be successful in this league as a team. The Silver and Black have young pieces on the offensive side that any quarterback can come in and be successful with.
It is going to be interesting to see how Carroll and Spytek go about picking their quarterback.
