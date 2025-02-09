REPORT: NFL Sources 'Skeptical' of Raiders' Potential QB Move
The Las Vegas Raiders are still trying to figure out what to do at quarterback this offseason, and it certainly isn't an easy task to complete.
The Raiders were surely hoping to land a top draft pick in order to select Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward in April, but falling to sixth in the draft order probably changed things for Las Vegas.
Now, the Raiders may be forced to peruse the free-agent market for a solution, and with Pete Carroll the team's new head coach, some have naturally connected Las Vegas to Russell Wilson.
But have we jumped the gun on a potential Carroll-Wilson reunion? ESPN's Jeremy Fowler thinks so and has reported some cynicism around the league about a possible pairing.
"Ex-Pete Carroll assistants believe Wilson could coexist with Carroll for the Raiders, too, having mended fences from their Seattle days. But others around the league are skeptical of the pairing," Fowler wrote.
Wilson spent the 2024 campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He missed some time due to injury, but started 11 games and threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 63.7 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 95.6.
As you can clearly tell, Wilson wasn't great this past season, and it's been several years since he was a top-level quarterback.
Of course, the 34-year-old spent a decade with Carroll in Seattle between 2012 and 2021, making eight Pro Bowl appearances and leading the Seahawks to a Super Bowl championship and a couple of Super Bowl appearances.
There is no reason why Wilson couldn't represent a stopgap option for the Raiders, but it would be pretty discouraging if that is what Las Vegas had to settle for in 2025. That being said, if the Raiders can't draft a quarterback, they may be left with little to no choice.
On the other hand, Las Vegas can sign Wilson and still select a signal-caller in April, which would allow the veteran to serve in a mentorship role while also representing a bridge to 2026.
It's not going to be a simple decision for the Raiders. That's for sure.
