REPORT: Outlandish Prediction Has Raiders Trading Star Offensive Weapon
There have been some outrageous takes regarding the Las Vegas Raiders this season.
Some have a casual relationship with reality, and others have been just plain disrespectful. For instance, several Pro Football Focus lists have had the Raiders as the weakest when it comes to quarterback room, or at running back -- those lists are disrespectful. Linebacker Robert Spillane's snubbing of a Top 32 linebackers list, now that lacked respect and reality.
The same could be said for CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo's take on the Raiders for 2024. DeArdo manages to not only disrespect the Raiders, but give an egregious take that star wide receiver Davante Adams, one of the best in the league, will leave the team via trade.
"It won't be any fun if the Raiders are either 8-9 or 9-8, but their roster suggests that may be what's in store for Las Vegas in 2024," DeArdo wrote. "While the roster features several studs like Adams or Maxx Crosby, the Raiders are largely comprised of solid yet unspectacular veterans. It should be noted that the Raiders' starting lineup will likely include rookies Jackson Powers-Johnson and Brock Bowers ... My guess is that Adams won't be a Raider when this year's trade deadline comes to pass. Adams, after all, is still a high-level player who could be the difference for a team that is heading to the playoffs.
"In fact, if Adams is indeed traded, two possible destinations could be the Packers (his former team) or the Jets (who employ Aaron Rodgers, his former quarterback in Green Bay). ... While he's done just about everything a football player can do, Adams has yet to win or even play in a Super Bowl. He should get one last opportunity to do so before he calls it a career, even if that means parting ways with the franchise he grew up cheering for."
Adams is part of Raiders coach Antonio Pierce's new Raiders, a team that will strike vertically, pound the ball, destroy on defense, and attempt to restore the Raider mantras of "Just win, baby" and "Commitment to Excellence." Adams will be surrounded by talented receivers such as Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker and a healthy duo of playmaking tight ends in Michael Mayer and Bowers.
Rest assured, Adams will likely get competent quarterback play out of either Aidan O'Connell or Gardner Minshew. The Raiders are not here to sell. If they were, they would have made a move for a quarterback.
The Raiders, and Adams, are here to play in 2024.
