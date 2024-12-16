REPORT: Primary Focus Areas for the Raiders Before MNF
The Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons will face off on Monday Night Football. The primetime matchup will pit two teams on massive losing streaks together against each other, with one in desperate to win to keep their playoffs alive.
In order for the Raiders to pull off the upset, they will need to do many things right. NFL expert Bucky Brooks analyzed which Falcons player the Raiders should concern themselves with.
"Multi-faceted playmaker Bijan Robinson can produce explosive plays as a runner or receiver on the perimeter,” Brooks said. “With 1,378 scrimmage yards on 268 touches in 13 games, Robinson will have plenty of opportunities to impact the game. As the Raiders build a defensive gameplan to slow down the Falcons, stopping No. 7 must be the top priority.
“Drake London is the Falcons' designated chain mover on the perimeter. The super-sized pass catcher is a "post-up" specialist with a knack for creating space for defenders with his ultra-physical approach. If the Falcons need a play, the ball is going to London, and they will dare opponents to stop it."
Brooks noted that while Robinson is undoubtedly the team's best running back. However, Falcons' running back Tyler Allgeier is talented as well and has the potential to play a significant role on Monday night .
“Tyler Allgeier lurks in the shadows of the Falcons' lead runner, but the third-year pro is a dangerous playmaker as a change-of-pace back," Brooks said. "The 5-foot-11, 220-pounder specializes in picking up the tough yards between the tackles, displaying a rugged style that makes him achallenge to contain late in games. As the Falcons look to impose their will on the Raiders while protecting their struggling quarterback, Allgeier could be the X-factor in a must-win contest for the Dirty Birds.”
Brooks listed “Jesse Bates III and Justin Simmons’ matchups against rookie tight end Brock Bowers as the most critical matchup of the game.
"The Falcons' Pro Bowl safety tandem will attempt to limit the rookie tight end's touches on the perimeter," Brooks said. "Utilizing various coverage tactics, including brackets and double teams, Bates and Simmons will try to close the windows available to Bowers and force the quarterback to target another pass catcher on crucial downs."
