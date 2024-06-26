REPORT: Projection Has Two Raider Rookies Receiving High Honors
The expectations for Las Vegas Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers are the highest of any incoming Raider rookie in recent memory.
Bowers, one of the top overall prospects from the 2024 NFL Draft, dominated college football over the last two seasons, ultimately being named the John Mackey Award recipient for both the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
Now, fans are expecting that excellence to translate over to his professional career, which has the Raider faithful quite excited for what the future holds for their 2024 first-round pick.
The Raiders' next pick of the draft, guard Jackson Powers-Johnson, was another one of the best at his respective position to come out of the draft. The top center in all of college football last season will be playing guard for the Silver and Black and will likely be an immediate starter.
NFL Draft analyst Chad Reuter recently revealed his projection for the 2024 All-Rookie Team. Selected at tight end, of course, was Bowers.
"The Raiders should lean on two tight end sets much more often this year, with Bowers lined up at H-back, on the line or in the slot while 2023 second-round pick Michael Mayer plays the more typical off-tackle spot," Reuter wrote. "Bowers will be a matchup problem for most linebackers and safeties with his quickness, strength and strong hands, giving Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers a foil to stretch defenses vertically and horizontally. While it’s not the strongest part of his game, Bowers should also earn respect for his run blocking on the outside."
Reuter predicted Powers-Johnson to be one of the two guards to make the team.
"Look for Powers-Johnson to be an All-Rookie pick much like past second-round interior offensive linemen Creed Humphrey (Chiefs, 2021), O'Cyrus Torrence (Bills, 2023) and Steve Avila (Rams, 2023). Powers-Johnson starred at center for Oregon last fall but played both guard spots during his career, displaying excellent use of leverage and short-area agility to create blocking angles," Reuter wrote. "Whoever starts at quarterback for the Raiders this year will appreciate the rookie's efforts."
The rest of the offensive players to make Reuter's projection is as follows:
QB: Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
RB: Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals
RB: Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills
WR: Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals
WR: Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs
OT: Joe Alt, Los Angeles Chargers
OT: JC Latham, Tennessee Titans
OG: Tanor Bortolini, Indianapolis Colts
C: Graham Barton, Tampa Bay Bucaneers
