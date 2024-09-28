REPORT: QB of Raiders' Week 4 Opponent Battling Own Team?
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to rebound against the Cleveland Browns after their 36-22 embarrassment at the hands of the Carolina Panthers.
The Browns have been struggling on offense, namely at the quarterback position. Deshaun Watson, who is tied to the Browns with a $230 million mega deal, has been abysmal this season.
Through three games, he is 1-2. He is 67 of 116 for a meager 551 yards and three touchdowns to two interceptions. The former three-time Pro Bowler has been more of a headache than the savior of the Browns franchise, and that is an understatement.
Now, the Browns continue to struggle with Watson.
Watson is an athletic quarterback and came to the league with the dual-threat label as a playmaker. Watson was asked on Wednesday if he would be able with doing more designed runs. He offered a blunt response.
"I'm not going in there to ask them for more designed runs. ... If I don't have to run, I'm not going to run. I'm not trying to take any hits," Watson said on Wednesday. "I'm not a running quarterback, in a sense. I can make things happen, but I'm not trying to run. ... I won't say that it won't help out the offense as far as just a run game. But coming back from [shoulder surgery], I don't think that is high priority for [head coach Kevin Stefanski] to put me in that situation."
Watson has 14 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown on the season. During his career in Houston, Watson registered over 1,600 rushing yards.
The Browns' offense is one of the worst in the NFL, especially in running the football. They have averaged just 95.7 rushing yards per game. The offense could use a spark and it would certainly be head-scratching if Watson refused to provide it.
This comes as the Browns are experiencing calls to potentially replace Watson with veteran Jameis Winston.
""The Browns are in a tough spot with Watson because of his contract, which is virtually untradeable at this point and makes it impossible for the team to cut him outright without swallowing a massive amount of money," The Sporting News' Dan Treacy wrote. "That doesn't mean Watson can't be benched, though. Cleveland invested in its backup role by adding Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley this offseason. While Huntley was released after Dorian Thompson-Robinson's strong preseason, Winston earned the No. 2 job and has enough experience to give the Browns a realistic starting option if Watson isn't getting the job done."
