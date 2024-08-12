REPORT: Raiders' AFC West Rival Panicking?
The Las Vegas Raiders had a solid first preseason game. One point of play that stood out was the quarterback battle between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II. O'Connell led a scoring drive despite being backed up to his own endzone.
Minshew took over the rest of the first half and led two touchdown drives, making some impressive throws and managing the pocket proficiently along the way.
When it comes to quarterback situations, the Raiders are looking good as of now. The Los Angeles Chargers have Justin Herbert, one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league. With head coach Jim Harbaugh, Herbert can become one of the best and the Chargers could do a whole lot of winning.
The problem? Herbert is still sidelined with plantar fascia. Enter backup Easton Stick, who gave little comfort to Chargers fans ahead of his preseason debut when he resigned he "can't play like Justin."
"There are very few people in the world that can do what Justin Herbert does," Stick had said. "So after the ball is snapped, we're just playing."
After his preseason debut, Stick has still given no confidence to the Chargers. Jason Reed of Bolt Beat even went so far as to call for free agent Ryan Tannehill to take over.
"If there is any chance whatsoever that Justin Herbert might be missing any time in 2024 then the Chargers need to be on the phone with Ryan Tannehill's agent as soon as possible," Reed wrote. "Tannehill is the best remaining free-agent quarterback and while he might not be the best, he is better than Stick. Tannehill is exactly the kind of quarterback who can spot-start a few games for the Chargers and keep the team afloat. While he is not going to elevate the team to new heights, he won't actively sabotage the Bolts in the same way Stick might.
"At the end of the day, Stick has shown time and time again he isn't suited to be a true backup quarterback. After not getting any regular-season time with years of preseason struggles, Stick was presented the chance to start four games at the end of the 2023 season ... The Chargers have to put winning above all else. If Herbert was completely healthy then Stick's bad play would be a nonstory. But that is not the reality and on Saturday, Stick may have given the Chargers a reality check."
