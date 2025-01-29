REPORT: Raiders' Brady to Have Major Voice Going Forward
The Las Vegas Raiders brought Tom Brady aboard as a minority owner; obviously, they planned on leaning on his expertise and world-class football mind. Somehow, that is still a surprise for some in the media.
New coach Pete Carroll's comments about Brady and Brady's role during Monday's introductory press conference confirmed what many already know. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio still found a way to be surprised and critical.
"When the NFL’s owners approved Raiders minority owner Tom Brady for limited membership in Club Oligarch, they might or might not have known that he plans to have a major voice in the operation," Florio wrote. " ... Monday’s comments from coach Pete Carroll and owner Tom Brady make that abundantly clear, if it wasn’t already. Carroll said he plans to lean heavily on Brady. Davis said Brady becomes the replacement for Jon Gruden as the 'person on the football side that would bring stability to the organization.'
"Carroll might wonder why that isn’t him, since the last organizational stabilizer was, you know, the head coach. And the whole thing could get interesting and possibly awkward, if (for example) the absentee landlord’s ideas about the direction of the franchise conflict with the opinions of the day-in, day-in manager who is, you know, managing the team. Brady’s primary job with Fox, which he has defiantly vowed to continue through its 10-year term, will keep him occupied. He won’t be able to even attend most Raiders games. Carroll will be the one steering the ship, all the time."
Despite Brady's preoccupation with his Fox Sports gig, Florio noted the benefits the Silver and Black will gain from it; it is an odd admission from a media personality who has been the most vocally critical of Brady's double-duty.
"The benefit for the Raiders comes from the access Brady will have (and be handsomely paid to use) when it comes to coaches and players," Florio wrote. "While he can’t attend practices or production meetings, Brady can talk to anyone at any time. And people will return his calls, because he’s Tom LFG Brady. No other owner, majority or minority, has that kind of insight about the league’s other teams. Imagine, for example, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie calling around to players and coaches and traveling around to a different game every week, talking to coaches and players on the field before the game.
"For Brady, the effort will help his effort to make the Raiders more competitive. And Fox will be paying him $37.5 million per year to do it."
