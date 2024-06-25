REPORT: Raiders Continue to Fly Under the Radar With Comical Ranking
It seems the Las Vegas Raiders aren't going to get their due respect until they earn it on the feel, and that's fair.
To overlook the team's clear offseason improvement, however, is not.
In an article from ESPN posted on Tuesday, ESPN analysts Mike Clay, Aaron Schatz and Seth Walder ranked the Raiders' roster 26th in the NFL. The only teams below them were the New England Patriots (27), Arizona Cardinals (28), Carolina Panthers (29), Washington Commanders (30), Denver Broncos (31) and New York Giants (32).
Yet again, it seems the main rationale pertained to Las Vegas' quarterback situation.
Clay deemed it the team's biggest weakness:
"Perhaps the league's most underwhelming QB situation will involve a battle between 2023 fourth-round pick Aidan O'Connell and veteran newcomer Gardner Minshew. Minshew was solid (13th in QBR) in place of injured Anthony Richardson in Indianapolis last season, whereas O'Connell held down the fort (25th) after replacing Jimmy Garoppolo in Las Vegas. The Raiders will need O'Connell to make a big leap and become a gem Day 3 find."
While applauding the Raiders' defensive line, Clay said "DT depth behind [Christian] Wilkins is a concern."
Is it, though? Returning Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler had to find his groove with a new team last season but is someone his coaches and teammates are high on. Byron Young is also still coming into his own and was merely a rookie in a defensive tackle room that saw John Jenkins, Bilal Nichols and Jerry Tillery have great seasons.
Clay also projected starting lineups for each team and had some interesting takes, but none that are outrageous. He had Gardner Minshew II starting at quarterback and veteran wideout Michael Gallup starting in that WR3 spot. That's a spot that will be one to watch come training camp.
