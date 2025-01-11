REPORT: Raiders Could Form CB Duo to Help Battle AFC West
When healthy, the Las Vegas Raiders possessed a formidable group of cornerbacks. While they were not world-beaters, the combination of cornerbacks Nate Hobbs, Jack Jones and Jakorian Bennett made it difficult to throw against the Raiders when they were all on the field at the same time.
However, all three cornerbacks were banged up at specific points this season, with Bennett and Hobbs missing multiple games. Injuries to one of the defense's strongest position groups turned a strength into a weakness but exposed where the Raiders must improve.
Conor Rogers of NBC Sports recently released his predictions for each NFL team's draft plans this offseason. He believes the Raiders will select cornerback Will Johnson from Michigan with the sixth pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
"Johnson looked like a lockdown, ball-hawking superstar in 2023, but injuries slowed him down in 2024," Rogers said. "This would give the Raiders defense a true No. 1 corner who can flip the field at any moment."
Although he missed many games due to injury this season, Bennett showed tremendous promise on the field. Statistically, Bennett was one of the better cornerbacks in the league and was near the top of the league in numerous statistical categories.
Pairing a blossoming Bennett with arguably the top cornerback in the draft would help solidify a Raiders' defensive backfield that could lose Hobbs to free agency this offseason. Hobbs' departure would leave a significant void in a position group that was already top-heavy.
Cornerback was one of the positions the Raiders were rumored to be considering last year's draft, and that was with Hobbs on the team and a healthy Bennett and Jones. Until the Raiders address the position, it will quietly become a more significant issue, possibly costing them at the worst possible time.
