REPORT: Raiders' Daniel Carlson Receives Honor For Preseason Week 1
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson continues to be one of the best in the business.
After what was somewhat of a "down" year for the former All-Pro kicker, Carlson came out and proved why he's been considered one of the league's top kickers in recent years in Saturday's 24-23 preseason loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Carlson drilled three field goals -- one from 31 yards out, one from 56 and one from 23. He also notched two extra points.
For his performance, Carlson was named Pro Football Focus' top kicker of Week 1 of the preseason by PFF's Gordon McGuiness.
While Carlson excelled from the field goal aspect, he had his first chance to become familiar with what kicking in this new league-wide kickoff format will look like in a live-game atmosphere.
"I think just figuring out indoors -- obviously, went away -- but just, it's a little bit of a feel thing," Carlson said after the game. "Not as much as kick it far and high anymore. So, just pregame, it was going a little long, and the first kickoff went one deep, and they just let it hit. So, just kind of one those, 'All right, I'm going to take a little off this. I'm going to try to do a little lower.' And yeah, there's -- now is the kind of time where I do want to experiment. So, do I want to do that for a team? No, but I'd rather do it now and then, hopefully I've learned some things, and I mean, the team's learning stuff right now, and that's what we're trying to do is learn and grow. Wins, losses, I mean, yes, they matter a little bit, but it's about getting ready for the regular season, obviously."
Below were all the positional honors from PFF from Week 1:
QB: Brandon Allen, San Francisco 49ers
RB: Eric Gray, New York Giants
WR: Dan Chisena, Arizona Cardinals
WR: Trishton Jackson, Minnesota Vikings
TE: Josiah Deguara, Jacksonville Jaguars
Flex: Grant DuBose, Green Bay Packers
LT: Alex Taylor, Washington Commanders
LG: Teven Jenkins, Chicago Bears
C: Doug Kramer, Chicago Bears
RG: Logan Bruss, Los Angeles Rams
RT: Darian Kinnard, Philadelphia Eagles
EDGE: Patrick Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles
EDGE: Eku Leota, Carolina Panthers
DI: Keondre Coburn, Tennessee Titans
DI: Malcolm Roach, Denver Broncos
LB: Micah Baskerville, Chicago Bears
LB: Ben VanSumeren, Philadelphia Eagles
CB: Keenan Isaac, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB: Jack Jones, Las Vegas Raiders
S: Terrell Edmunds, Jacksonville Jaguars
S: Dane Cruikshank, Atlanta Falcons
Flex: CB Kevin King, Atlanta Falcons
K: Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders
P: Michael Dickson, Seattle Seahawks
K/PR: Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars
ST: Sincere McCormick, Las Vegas Raiders
