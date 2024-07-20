REPORT: Raiders' Davante Adams Makes Interesting Confession While Discussing Former Teammate
Recently, it has been rumors galore for the Las Vegas Raiders and All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. Whether he is staying or leaving seems to be the biggest question mark as training camp approaches.
Recently, on Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Adams shared some headline material in regard to the rumors of his possible trade.
"I'm actively on the Raiders," Adams said. "What do I look like sitting here talking to other people about being on another team? And that's how I still feel about it right now. I'm locked in with the Raiders, and I really feel good about this team, and as far as I know, they feel good about me. If that ever changes, if that got to a point where they weren't feeling the same way, I ain't done playing, so obviously we would figure out whatever we needed to figure out."
The Adams rumors have been tied to the New York Jets, where he would potentially reunite with former teammate and MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The two played together in Green Bay for eight seasons before parting ways with the franchise. Adams did give Sharpe some insight on where he would go if he did leave the Raiders. One could say it was an interesting quote, to say the least.
"Well, I'll answer it like this -- if I'm gonna be reunited with anybody, it would be Aaron," Adams said. "The thought of playing with Aaron is obviously amazing. I already know what that's like -- which is similar to why I came here and reunited with Derek [Carr] ... because I had familiarity with him. Anytime you have that, it gives you a little bit more confidence than starting fresh with somebody you've never played with before, and it helped when they're the best to ever play the game -- or at least that's how I feel. I don't know how you feel about that, but that's certainly how I feel, and [Rodgers has] given me an opportunity to show the world what I can do."
The Rodgers-Adams connection accounted for 669 receptions and 8,121 yards during their time together with the Packers.
