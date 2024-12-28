REPORT: Raiders Defense Due for Another Big Game?
Entering the season, the Las Vegas Raiders were always expected to be led by their defense. However, injuries devastated the Raiders' roster, especially on defense, as the unit lost nearly half of their starters to injury.
Injuries contributed to the Raiders' struggles this season, but the team undoubtedly played better over the previous few weeks. Still, the team has struggled most of the season and is not a lock to beat a bad New Orleans Saints team on Sunday.
Michael Florio of NFL.com recently released his list of defenses that he expects to have a productive outing this week and why. The Raiders defense was one of the units Florio listed as a defense expected to play on Sunday.
"Spencer Rattler has played the majority of snaps in four games this year," Florio said. " In those four games, the opposing defense has scored 17, 20, 12, and 17 fantasy points. Said defense has finished top three in every one of those weeks. If you watched the Saints play on Monday Night Football, you know to stream against them. The Raiders have not been that effective for fantasy, but they have three or more sacks in three of their last four games. The upside makes them worth taking a shot on this week."
The Raiders' disappointing season has been frustrating for everyone involved, as it has gone far differently than anyone expected. Even those who did not think the Raiders would be successful this season did not think it would get as bad as it has.
Pierce made it clear that even with the team's draft position and shot at a franchise quarterback in the NFL Draft, negatively impacted by every win, winning will always be the goal for him and his team.
"Yeah, man. Look, we work 80 hours a week, the staff. The players come in here for 40-plus hours to work," Pierce said. "We don't do this to lose. We don't do this for anybody's fantasy football team. We don't do this for anybody's draft projections. None of that shit matters to us. The only thing that matters is winning, and that's all we want to do."
