REPORT: Raiders Expected to be One of the Top Teams in 2025 Draft QB Mix
CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso believes the Silver and Black will be one of the top teams in the running to draft a quarterback in next year’s draft.
Trapasso ranked the Raiders as the third most likely team in the mix to draft a quarterback next year. The only two teams in the league he thinks will be more in search of a quarterback in the draft are two of the worst teams in the National Football League, the New York Giants and the New York Jets.
“The Raiders completely passed on the entire 2024 draft class of quarterbacks, although we can't totally blame them for doing so in Round 1 after they witnessed history directly in front of them with six passers going in the first 12 selections for the first time in league history,” Trapasso said. “That means the first full year of the Antonio Pierce era begins with Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell as the two vying for the starting gig in Sin City.”
Trapasso acknowledged the fact that O’Connell played relatively well last season and what Minshew was able to do while with the Indianapolis Colts. Raiders general manager Tom Telesco and Assistant General Manager Champ Kelly have said they are satisfied with their quarterback group.
Still, Trapasso believes O’Connell and Minshew will leave much to be desired, even after the season. Trapasso said the Silver and Black will be one of the leading teams in the league on the hunt for a quarterback in next year’s draft.
“Now, I'll give it to O'Connell -- for a fourth-round rookie, he held his own in 2023, throwing 12 touchdowns to just seven interceptions,” Trapasso said. “But his yards-per-attempt average was a minuscule 6.5 yards, and he completed just 62.1% of his throws, pretty low for a passer known for his quick delivery and underneath accuracy.
“Minshew solidified his status as capable bridge quarterback last season on the Colts, as he got them to the doorstep of the playoffs without a star-studded group of receivers. But, yeah, you don't need to be a hardcore football analyst to understand that the Raiders are essentially locks to be in the quarterback sweepstakes in the 2025 draft.”
