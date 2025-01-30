REPORT: Raiders LB is One of the Most Valuable Free Agents
The Las Vegas Raiders enter the offseason knowing they must make multiple decisions vital to the team's chances of success next season.
The Raiders will undoubtedly bring in new players through free agency and the draft.
However, the Raiders must also ensure they do not let their most talented free agents leave this summer if they can afford to pay them. Arguably, the most critical unrestricted free agent the Raiders have this offseason is middle linebacker Robert Spillane.
Spillane joined the Raiders two seasons ago to prove he could be a three-down linebacker in the National Football League.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network recently ranked the top 100 free agents of the offseason.
He ranked Raiders' linebacker Robert Spillane as the 60th-best free agent this offseason. Considering Spillane finished third in tackles this season, his ranking makes more sense when one remembers that the list includes players at every position on both sides of the ball.
This means Spillane's ranking is actually a massive accomplishment.
"It is somewhat fitting that we have Robert Spillane and [New York Jets LB Jamien] Sherwood back-to-back, given they were tied for second place with 158 tackles," Rolfe said. "Spillane was slightly better in coverage than Sherwood in terms of passer rating allowed (101.8)," Rolfe said. "However, that was largely driven by two interceptions, as he allowed more touchdowns and 10.3 yards per completion."
Still, Rolfe noted a few areas in which Spillane can improve. While some stats show how well Spillane has developed since joining the Raiders, other statistics show the talented linebacker still has room for improvement.
"Spillane was sent after the passer more than Sherwood but only finished with four more pressures despite more than double the blitzes," Rolfes said. "Spillane got to the quarterback for a sack twice on those 60 blitzes, and his ability to rush the passer does not make up for the struggles in coverage. Spillane’s numbers from 2023 were similar in terms of completion rate and yards per completion. He finished with a better passer rating allowed, thanks to a third interception and only two touchdowns, compared to four in 2024. It would be risky to invest a long-term, big-money contract in Spillane as a three-down linebacker."
