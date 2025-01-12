REPORT: Raiders May be on the Hunt for a New No. 1 WR
Arguably, the most significant moment of the Las Vegas Raiders' season was when All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams forced his way out of town just a few days into the season. Former Raiders general manager Tom Telesco obliged, working his magic to get Adams' contract off the Raiders' books and getting draft capital in return for the aging receiver.
Still, it left the Raiders with a significant void on a roster filled with plenty of them. The Raiders were not a very good team with Adams but were worse offensively without him.
While Raiders veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers surpassed 1,000 receiving yards this season, the Raiders' offense undoubtedly struggled without a marquee wide receiver and quarterback. With the Raiders selecting just outside the top five draft picks, they could decide against trading up for a quarterback and find one in free agency.
This would allow their new general manager to fill any one of the multiple holes on the Raiders offense, including at wide receiver. Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus believes the Raiders will do this by selecting wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona.
"After trading away Davante Adams mid-season, the Raiders created a serious need for a WR1," Sikkema said. "They will likely be in the market for one in free agency, but if that fails, they should be in range for one of the top receivers in the draft. Here, they get the top receiver on PFF's big board in Arizona's McMillan. He’s a 6-foot-5 receiver with some of the strongest hands in the class and a unique after-the-catch mentality for a player of his size. He felt like a lone bright spot on the Wildcats’ offense this year."
The Raiders need a quarterback, as it does not matter much who they have at their other skill positions if they do not have a dependable quarterback before the start of next season. Still, it is worth noting that the Raiders have many more issues on their roster than just at signal caller.
The Raiders need all the talent that they can get as they try to rebuild their roster.
McMillan could help them with that.
